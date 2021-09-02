Angus MacFarlane wins Tarbert championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The final two rounds of the Tarbert club championship were held at Glenralloch over the weekend of August 28/29 with green keeper Graham Prentice having the course in superb condition.

The third round of any championship is know as ‘moving day’ and that was definitely the case on the shores of the West Loch.

A superb 68 from Peter McLean snr and a 69 from Iain Macalister saw them move in the right direction. Thirty-six hole leader Angus MacFarlane shot 75, as did John MacNab with Angus retaining a one shot lead over John and two from Iain.

Recent open winner Iain MacArthur shot nett 60 to continue his recent good form.

Conditions were a bit overcast on Sunday for the final round of the championship, but the golf was good with Angus taking a three-shot lead by the turn.

John rallied to birdie the 15th and 16th but an eagle two from Angus at the 16th was the icing on the cake and his final round 67 to John’s 71 gave him a five shot victory overall and his third championship success.

Final totals:

Club Championship – 1 Angus MacFarlane (281); 2 John MacNab (286); 3 Iain Macalister (291).

Nett trophy – 1 John MacNab (254); 2= Bruce McLean and Iain Macalister (259)

Senior champion – 1 Iain Macalister (144); 2 John MacNab (146); 3 Peter McLean (149)

John Reid Quaich – 1 Iain Macalister (124); 2 Bruce McLean (125); 3 Peter McLean (126).