Wheels keep turning for Islay pupils

School transport services for children living between Imeraval and Port Ellen Primary on Islay have been reinstated following a review.

News that Argyll and Bute Council has u-turned on the controversial decision to axe school transport for some island-based pupils has been welcomed by Highlands and Islands MSP Donald Cameron.

Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron wrote to the council on behalf of several residents who were deeply concerned at the initial decision.

He has since been informed that residents’ concerns were well-founded, and that the original service would be back in place for the new term.

Donald Cameron MSP said: ‘I am delighted that Argyll and Bute Council has listened to parents’ concerns and has reinstated the bus service ahead of the new term starting.

‘This route was never safe for young children to walk to and from school, and I hope that this is the end of the matter.’