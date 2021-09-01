Second Cowal’s Virtual Gathering celebrates success

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The sights and sounds of Cowal Highland Gathering entertained a global audience as Cowal’s Virtual Gathering beamed a three-day programme packed full of piping, Highland dancing and heavy athletics across the world.

Cowal’s Virtual Gathering 2020 was such a success organisers took the decision to host another virtual three-day event for 2021.

World champion Highland dancers spoke candidly about the challenges of online lessons in a series of interviews and shared their top tips for staying focused.

An exclusive dance, choreographed by Rachel McLagan and performed by some of the world’s top dancers, was unveiled to huge acclaim.

Donald MacPhee, one of the world’s finest solo pipers, spoke passionately about his own career in piping and gave an insight into how the marriage of Highland dancing and piping can be a lifelong love affair.

Fans of heavy athletics weren’t forgotten either as a special feature-length competition, filmed under Covid-19 restrictions, brought some of CHG’s best known competitors to Cowal’s Virtual Gathering where they showed how ready they are to get back into the stadium to compete.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Highland gathering without a ceilidh and Inverhooley Ceilidh Band were online to entertain Gathering fans whether they were having a garden party or simply a lover of great traditional music.

Cowal Highland Gathering chair Ronnie Cairns thanked everyone who joined Cowal’s Virtual Gathering saying: ‘Cowal Highland Gathering is a historic event for so many different reasons.

‘It holds the world’s oldest pipe band trophies, it is the home of the World Highland Dancing Championships and it hosts Scotland’s only international heavy athletics championship.

‘I want to thank everyone who has so generously given their time, their photos, shared their memories and taken part in this year’s event.

‘The Cowal Highland Gathering audience is like no other. They have the ability to lift competitors with their cheers and for the last two years they have lifted our virtual gathering organisers to put together a programme which is worthy of the event.

‘If you joined us online we thank you from the bottom of hearts and we hope we can meet you in person in August 2022 when we can once again gather in Dunoon Stadium.’

Catch up on all the events via Cowal Highland Gathering’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.