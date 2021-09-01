Police investigate water death
Police enquiries are continuing into the death of a 61-year-old man rescued from water in the Craignish peninsula area.
Police officers were made aware of the man’s death at around 1am on Sunday August 29.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: ‘Enquiries into the death are ongoing, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.