Police appeal after man dies in weekend of A82 crashes

Police are appealing for information following a fatal crash on the A82 south of Luss.

It happened around 8.20am on Sunday August 29, when a 31-year-old male pedestrian was struck by a lorry.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for around nine hours for a full collision investigation.

Sergeant Kevin Craig, of Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

‘We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.’

The incident was one of two crashes that happened near Luss over the weekend.

Police Scotland received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the A82 junction for Luss at around 3.20pm on Saturday August 28.

A 51-year-old man and a 76-year-old man were taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley, with the 76-year-old’s injuries described as serious.

A 77-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with what are described as life-threatening injuries.

The road remained closed for around five hours while officers carried out enquiries.