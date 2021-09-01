Picture-perfect prize helps transport charity

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A spectacular photo of Edinburgh Castle has found a new home down south, and raised a substantial sum for a Mid Argyll charity into the bargain.

‘Castle in the Clouds’ – a stunning image of Edinburgh Castle taken in November 2020 by Adam Bulley, the grandson of one of the people using the services of Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) – became an online sensation.

It was viewed by more than three million people after being posted on social media by Adam, who works as a photographer, photography guide, filmmaker, videographer and musician in Edinburgh.

In appreciation of the charity’s work the family decided to donate a print of the stunning picture to raise money for MATV funds.

A silent auction was set in motion, helped by the Archway art gallery in Lochgilphead which framed the picture and Fergusons the butchers with space in the shop for the photo to be displayed.

The auction closed on August 23, and the highest bidder has been revealed as a former Lochgilphead man now living in Cheshire – who prefers to remain anonymous.

MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy said: ‘The auction went really well. His bid far exceeded what we thought we would get so we are delighted.’

The photo now has pride of place in the winner’s Cheshire home, and he said: ‘When I heard about the charity initiative online I was keen to be able to try and support in any way possible.

‘I was able be able to view the picture at the butchers whilst popping up to see my folks in Campbeltown recently and that convinced me to put in a bid.

‘The picture is now looking rather resplendent in our house down in Cheshire and brings that touch of Scotland a little bit closer to home.

‘I’m delighted to be able to support this fantastic charity and would like to thank all involved for their efforts in producing, framing and displaying the photo. With thanks from an ex-town resident.’

Volunteer drivers are always needed across the region, and if you have a vehicle and can spare an hour or two here and there, on 01546 603564 contact Catherine between 9am and 5pm weekdays to find out more.