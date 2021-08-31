Council hails success in education service
The annual health check on Argyll and Bute’s education shows ‘fantastic successes’, according to the councillor responsible for the service.
At a meeting of the council’s community services committee on August 24, councillors were presented with the annual performance review, and the local authority noted a number of areas of ‘positive progress’, giving the following examples:
- The education counselling service is supporting a large number of children and young people since being established in February this year.
- Argyll and Bute is one of only 11 local authorities in Scotland able to deliver 1,140 hours’ Early Learning and Childcare (ELC) provision to all entitled children by the original deadline of August 2020 – before it was extended by the Scottish Government until August 2021 as a result of Covid 19.
- ELC pupils spend a minimum of 50 per cent of their time in high quality outdoor learning.
- A Nurture Strategy has been developed to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in schools. As part of this, a principal teacher of nurture was appointed and a staff member from each school has received training from the educational psychology service.
- The application process for clothing and free school meal grants is now online, making the process easier, particularly during the pandemic. As a result, over the last 12 months there has been a 15 per cent increase in the number of families applying for clothing grants and a rise of 33 per cent in free school meal grant applications.
Policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said: ‘Our education service works tirelessly to ensure that our children and young people are given every opportunity to reach their full potential.
‘The annual performance review shows a number of fantastic successes, but there are many, many more things to be proud of on top of these positive performance indicators.
‘From exam results that outperform national averages to award-winning staff, pupils and schools, the talent and sheer commitment to succeed in our schools is phenomenal.’