Your Pictures – August 27, 2021
This week we have a selection of images for our regular ‘Your Pictures’ feature, which is attracting an increasing number of very welcome readers’ photographs.
Remember they don’t need to be gorgeous photos of landscapes – they can be on any subject for family consumption.
April Claridge-Elstob of Peninver sent us this photo of an eerily misty Davaar Island, off Campbeltown, taken on the evening of July 17.
A recent visitor to Arrochar and the Trossachs, Hazel Dunbar, said she ‘had to capture the beauty of the area’ and sent us these lovely pictures of Loch Lubnaig in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.
Well-known Mid Argyll man Dougie Philand, an Argyll and Bute councillor, sent us this stunning photograph which he described as ‘a wee boat at Castle Sween’ framed by a spectacular sunset.
Send your favourite photographs for publication to editor@argyllshireadvertiser.co.uk