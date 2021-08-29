Police report – August 27, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Vandalism to car

Between midday on Sunday August 15 and 7.30pm on Sunday August 22, at Kilmory Road, Lochgilphead, a silver Skoda Fabia was vandalised by someone scratching the side of the car. Police are investigating the incident and appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Window smashed

A property at Macdonald Terrace, Lochgilphead had one of its windows smashed between 3pm and 7.40pm on Tuesday August 17. Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abusive behaviour and driving using mobile

At about 2.15pm on Friday August 20 at Chalmers Street, Ardrishaig, officers on patrol observed a male allegedly using a mobile phone whilst driving. He was stopped, whereby he allegedly began to act in an abusive way to officers. The 25-year-old was arrested and charged for both offences. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Possession of drugs

An 18-year-old man was stopped and searched by police and allegedly found in possession of a quantity of cocaine at around 8pm on Saturday August 21, in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead. He was charged for the offence and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Dog attack and disturbance

At about 12.30pm on Monday August 23, in Front Street, Inveraray, an incident occurred where one dog attacked another, leading to a disturbance. Police are investigating the incident and are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Abuse and possession of offensive weapon

Police received a report at about 3.45pm on Thursday August 19 of a disturbance, with a male allegedly being abusive and brandishing a pole, following a road traffic collision on the A83 at Ardrishaig. Officers attended and a man aged 66 was charged. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Abusive towards a woman

About 10.45am on Monday August 16 in Harbour Street, Tarbert, police received a report of a male allegedly being abusive towards a woman. A 37-year-old man was arrested and charged for the offence when officers attended. He was kept in custody to present to the court and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.