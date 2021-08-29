Listen up! Argyll Talking Newspapers is back

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Argyll Talking Newspapers volunteers are back recording again after a hiatus of 15 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairman Robin Finlay recorded a welcome back message to listeners to accompany the first recordings sent out. Precautions have been put in place to ensure peace of mind for listeners and volunteers.

‘I am very happy to welcome back our listeners and our volunteers, some of whom have been working behind the scenes making arrangements for a return to providing the audio service,’ he said.

‘It’s been a long 15 months and we’re raring to go. Most of all we would love to hear from new listeners.’

Registering with Argyll Talking Newspapers is easy. Provide your name and address and which local newspapers you would like to listen to. A usb stick – a portable memory device – will be posted to you each week in a special wallet and, after you have listened to your local news, simply post the wallet and usb stick back to the group.

If you need an audio box to play the usb stick, one will be provided. The service is free and you don’t have to be living in Argyll and Bute to register for the service.

Argyll and Bute newspapers recorded are the Argyllshire Advertiser, The Oban Times, The Campbeltown Courier, Dunoon Observer, Isle of Bute News and the Ileach.

Contact Argyll Talking Newspapers by phoning 07710 242915 or email argyllpapers@yahoo.com or message www.facebook.com/argylltalkingpapers.

PIC:

You can listen to a recorded version of stories from your Argyllshire Advertiser. no_aa21_TalkingNewspapers_FionaWallace01