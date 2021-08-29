Districts – August 27, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Furnace

A thorough refurbishment of Furnace’s village hall is set to be completed within the next few weeks allowing community events to resume at the popular venue.

Work carried out on the hall since it closed has included redecoration both internally and externally and repairs to guttering, draining and rainwater pipes.

New flooring to be installed in September will complete the revamp leading to the hall being ready to reopen at the beginning of October.

Bookings for use of the hall can be made through Sharon MacInnes.

Comments from members are invited regarding a new approach to running the social club and the bar.

It’s hoped that proposals can be discussed at Furnace’s End of Summer Bash which takes place on the afternoon of Saturday September 4 and will feature table-top sales, bingo, tombola, refreshments and even haircuts.

Strathlachlan

A restaurant on the shore of Loch Fyne is one of only two Scottish restaurants named in a new top 100.

The Estrella Damm National Restaurant Awards has named Inver at Strathlachlan on its new list, with Ondine in Edinburgh its only fellow Scot to be featured.

Run by Pamela and Rob Brunton, the establishment is no stranger to accolades as Pamela was The Good Food Guide’s chef of the year for 2020 and Inver was one of the first restaurants to be awarded the new Michelin Green Star, which recognises sustainable gastronomy and distinguishes restaurants taking responsibility in the conservation of resources and the protection of biodiversity.

The National Restaurant Awards judges described Inver as ‘an emphatic celebration of Scotland’s larder that displays great reverence to the provenance and quality of its local ingredients’.

Pamela came to Inver six years ago after honing her skills in famous restaurants throughout the world, including Noma in Copenhagen; and Faviken in Jarpen, Sweden.

Islay

A community consultation has begun in a bid to find a new life for Loch Gorm’s old phone box.

A questionnaire has been distributed locally and online to gauge opinion from the people who live and work in the Gruinart area.

The phone box adoption survey asks respondents to explain what the iconic installation means to them and invites the community to share stories about it.

In addition it asks if they are in favour of adopting the phone box from BT, which has made clear they will no longer maintain it.

Overlooking Loch Gorm at the Samaigmore end, the phone box has not been used for its original purpose for many years and is described as being in a poor state of repair.

Suggestions made so far regarding the phone box’s future include to house a defibrillator, to be a local information point or to function as community library.

Additional ideas are also invited by the committee which comprises chairperson Peter Leckie, secretary Petra Pearce and treasurer Sharon McHarrie.

Tayvallich

A series of monthly meetings for the community of Tayvallich and the surrounding area continues on Tuesday August 31 with an information night hosted by an ecologist farmer from Wales.

Matt Swarbrick from Henbant Permaculture will speak at the Sustainable Tayvallich monthly meet-up to share what his family has learnt from 10 years of permaculture farming in North Wales.

Matt explained the ethos behind his work: ‘We use permaculture, holistic management and agro-ecological methods to grow veg, meat, eggs and milk, but on a small and regenerative human scale that provides food and fuel for our home, our visitors and the local community.’

Information about the monthly meetings is available on the Sustainable Tayvallich website, which states: ‘The challenges posed by the changing climate may seem scary and overwhelming or remote and out of our hands.

‘This project offers an exciting chance to imagine what it would be like if the community saw these challenges as an opportunity to make life in the village better for all.’

Suggestions invited for phone box’s new life. no_a35lochgormphonebox01