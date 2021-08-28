New support for families bereaved by suicide

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The launch of a new lifeline support service for families bereaved by suicide has been welcomed by campaigners and police officers in Argyll.

Scotland’s National Suicide Prevention Leadership Group has launched a pilot service to support families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

This Scottish Government funded service will provide practical and emotional support to families who have lost a loved one to suicide and can be used by anyone affected by suicide in the past year.

The service is also intended to help reduce suicide, as evidence shows that up to 10 per cent of people bereaved by suicide may go on to attempt to take their own lives.

Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie, area commander, Argyll and West Dunbartonshire Police Division, said: ‘Through Argyll and Bute being included in this pilot, our frontline officers attending incidents of suicide can now offer much-needed support to families and others bereaved by suicide.

‘The service can provide practical support such as making funeral arrangements and will also support families come to terms with their loss.

‘I would encourage anyone who has lost someone to suicide over the past year to get in touch, either directly with service by email suicidebereavementsupport@nhs.scot or by telephone 0800 471 4768.’

The new service will operate seven days a week and will make initial contact with bereaved families within 24 hours of a referral.

Specially-trained bereavement support workers will then provide customised support relevant to each family’s circumstances.

Penumbra and Support in Mind Scotland, two of Scotland’s leading mental health charities, are working in partnership to deliver the services across NHS Highland and NHS Ayrshire and Arran.

Welcoming the new service, Frances Simpson, CEO of Support in Mind Scotland, said: ‘Losing a loved one to suicide brings pain and trauma beyond words, and we know that people who have been bereaved need compassion, understanding and specialist practical support, not just in the immediate aftermath, but for many months after.

‘Support in Mind Scotland is proud to be part of this vital new service and will work closely with our partners in Penumbra to make sure every bereaved person knows that they are not alone and that they receive the help they need, when they need it.’

Kevin Stewart MSP, minister for mental wellbeing and social care added: ‘Losing someone close through suicide is devastating, and causes extreme pain for their loved ones.

‘Often those bereaved are left with unanswered questions and unresolved issues on top of dealing with their grief.

‘I am pleased that the Scottish Government, as part of our work to deliver on our suicide prevention action plan, is funding this crucial pilot service to support those bereaved by suicide.’