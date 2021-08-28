MOJO 2021 – meet Catherine Fincher

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall on Saturday October 16 with its unique showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

To get you in the mood, over the next few weeks the Argyllshire Advertiser will be featuring the acts lined up to perform at the MOJO festival.

The first act to feature is the youngest to take this year’s stage, 19-year-old Catherine Fincher, with her really cool tunes.

Catherine, from Lochgilphead, learnt the piano in her early years before joining the school choir as a teenager and finding her own unique voice.

She also found the time to master the guitar and ukelele, and Catherine’s experience in playing music has been growing – particularly since delving into making her own music – with her recent performances attracting rave reviews.

Catherine’s influences include Taylor Swift, Wild Child and Dobie and she hopes to continue making music while studying at university, and to one day record her own EP.

Say hello to Catherine by liking her Facebook page (under the name Catherine Rose) and look out for more of her inspiring music through her videos or on SoundCloud.

A young star in the making, without a doubt.

Don’t forget to check out the MOJO-Argyll Facebook page for the latest updates and information.