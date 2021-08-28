Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 27, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Pier support

Sunny weather such as we’ve seen this week at one time would have had Inveraray Pier bustling with people enjoyed a stroll with an ice cream, fishing from it or with leisure craft alongside.

For the best part of a decade it’s been a crumbling ruin, sad to witness. But the amount of support for the community bid to buy the pier is really heartening.

It seems a shrewd move by the wind farm developer to get in early with the community, and in many ways it’s refreshing when other renewable energy companies are reportedly trying to wriggle out of their moral duty to ‘put something back’.

But if it helps the community to buy and maintain the pier, it has to be a good thing.

From the ashes

As a paper with a predominantly Mid Argyll and north Kintyre focus, we would not normally comment on matters Cowal, but our heart goes out to those affected by last Friday’s Dunoon fire.

Thankfully nobody was seriously hurt, but the high street shops destroyed are a real loss to the town.

People, though, are rallying round in time of need.

That’s what we do in Argyll.