Argyll author launches new climate book for schools

A Scotsman thought to be one of the world’s first climate scientists has been celebrated in a new book by Craignish writer Jo Woolf.

The book describes the life of James Croll who, despite having very little access to education, made numerous discoveries about how the climate changes, why ice ages happen and how such transitions can be predicted.

The book was written by Jo Woolf, illustrated by Dylan Gibson and commissioned by the Royal Scottish Geographical Society to mark the 200 years since the scientist’s birth, but also to highlight his work in the run-up to the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Jo said: ‘Croll’s story is especially relevant today, as we are seeing the impacts of climate change.

‘If he was alive today, I believe he would be pursuing solutions with absolute zeal; and he proved that one person can achieve anything, and overcome anything, if they set their mind to it.’

The book, entitled James Croll and his Adventures in Climate and Time will be made available to school children throughout Scotland.

‘It was a fun experience to write,’ Jo added. ‘It was great working with Dylan Gibson, the illustrator, because once I’d seen his initial drawings the character of Croll started to emerge in my mind.

‘I wanted to bring him to life in a new way, and I wanted him to speak directly, so that we get the full force of his energy and enthusiasm.

‘His story is inspiring and quite moving; he faced loads of difficulties yet he never lost his curiosity or his appetite for knowledge.

‘Today James Croll is recognised as one of the world’s first climate scientists, because he worked out how the Earth’s ice ages happened, and he even predicted their pattern over hundreds of thousands of years.

‘He lived in a time when these radical new theories were just emerging, he refined them and added factors that no one else had considered.

‘Today we owe much of our knowledge about the causes of the Earth’s ice ages to pioneering scientists like James Croll.’

Speaking at the launch of the book last week, deputy first minister John Swinney said: ‘James Croll’s research into climate change was ground-breaking, and inspired generations of scientists in the decades that followed.

‘It is a source of enormous pride that a man who has contributed so profoundly to our collective understanding of the world was born in Perthshire, and I am therefore delighted to support the publication of this book.

‘For centuries, Scotland has been at the forefront of scientific research and achievement; as we approach COP26, it is vital that we harness this academic ingenuity so that Scotland may take a leading role in the fight against climate change.’