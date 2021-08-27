Wind farm energy boost for Inveraray Pier

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

The woman driving the community campaign to purchase Inveraray Pier says she’s pleased at the level of support the campaign is receiving.

Linda Divers, convener of Inveraray Community Council, last week announced an agreement with wind farm developer Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) to provide practical support to the pier campaign.

The move comes hot on the heels of another boost in the form of a £300 donation thanks to local artist Sue Armour, who donated proceeds from the sale of two paintings at the Stable Gallery – which took no commission – to the pier fund.

The Evans family, who bring the shows to Inveraray green every year, are regular donors to good Inveraray causes, with one cause this year being the pier fund.

UK-based Ridge Clean Energy (RCE) is in the early stages of investigating the potential for a windfarm on Ladyfield plantation in Glen Aray.

As a policy, it works with the local community from early stages of a development and, for the Ladyfield project, RCE is working with the community company Inspire Inveraray and the community council to create a restoration plan to re-open Inveraray pier.

RCE aims to provide its expertise and ‘seed capital’ to help draw up purchase and construction arrangements, develop the fundraising plan and the overall schedule.

Linda said: ‘Hopefully things are moving in the right direction with the pier. RCE has been a great help to us so far and we hope to continue working with it.

‘The fund is now standing at £15,100 which, when you consider the past year or so is pretty remarkable.

‘It shows us that our efforts aren’t in vain and people really do care about the pier.

‘Once again thank you to all who have donated one way or another; your generosity really is appreciated.’