Volunteers dive deep for vital seagrass meadows

A marine restoration project at Craignish is leading the charge in the fight against climate change.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 21-22, a band of volunteers harvested 200,000 seeds at the start of Scotland’s first community-led seagrass restoration project.

Snorkellers and divers gathered at the shore of Loch Craignish to harvest seeds which were then processed before being planted in hessian bags on the seabed.

At Loch Craignish, there are 10 small degraded meadows, and the project aims to enhance a quarter of an acre of seagrass meadow, a vital resource for locking up carbon that is even more effective than rainforests.

But approximately 95 per cent of seagrass meadows have disappeared around the UK coastline.

The Scottish charity Seawilding invited members of the community to take part in the harvest and planting, and learn about efforts to enhance the Loch Craignish seagrass meadows.

If successful, the team plans to roll out the methodology to other coastal community groups to restore seagrass in their local sea areas.

Seagrass is a vital inshore marine habitat, which turns bare sand habitat into a structurally complex, productive ecosystem full of marine life.

It’s also a key nursery ground for commercially important fish species such as cod, pollack, whiting and plaice, as well as herring and sea bass.

Funded by NatureScot’s biodiversity challenge fund, the project is run by Seawilding and members of the Craignish community, while Project Seagrass provides technical oversight and the Scottish Association for Marine Science provides environmental monitoring and eDNA sampling.