Two in court after blaze shocks Dunoon

The people of Dunoon have rallied round to support the affected businesses after four shops were burnt to the ground on the town’s main shopping street.

Several nearby properties were also damaged by the blaze, which erupted in the early hours of Friday August 20 on Argyll Street.

Police quickly made two arrests in connection with the blaze – a man aged 30 and a 14-year-old boy – and they appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court on August 23 in relation to the charges, as well as others connected to an earlier rampage through the town, also involving a 16-year-old youth.

The 30-year-old, named by police as Gary Alexander of Dunoon, was accused of wilful fire-raising, alleged attempted housebreaking, alleged theft from a motor vehicle and alleged threatening or abusive behaviour. He made no plea and was remanded in custody for later court appearance.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faced charges of wilful fire-raising, attempted housebreaking, and threatening and abusive behaviour. He was released on bail after making no plea.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said the charges involved damage to properties in Carolina Lane, Dunoon and causing fear and alarm to the residents.

During that time, a car was broken into and had items stolen and an attempt was made to break into Wilson’s Garage in the town.

A 30-year-old male along with two youths aged 16 and 14 were charged in relation to these incidents and appeared in court on Monday August 23.

The 16-year-old also appeared at court charged with attempted housebreaking and acting in a threatening or abusive manner. He made no plea and was released on bail.

There are no reports of injuries during the blaze, but the shock to retailers and the Dunoon community has been widespread; the shops involved being respected family-run businesses.

As businesses and residents rallied round in support, an online public fundraiser was launched, with a £10,000 target, to help the people affected by the fire.

At the time of writing, the crowdfunded total stood at more than £27,000.