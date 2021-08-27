Retirement beckons for Lochgilphead minister

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Crafting and photography are firmly on the agenda as Lochgilphead Parish Church minister Hilda Smith contemplates retirement.

As Church of Scotland parish minister for the past 16 years, Hilda has become a much-loved part of the fabric of the district.

Her path has been rich and varied, starting with an MSc with Honours in German before studying Divinity.

Hilda explained: ‘My first charge was Drumry St Mary’s in Drumchapel, where I was minster for eight and half years.

‘I then took up a post as chaplain in Yorkhill NHS Trust which included the Sick Children’s Hospital and the Queen Mother’s Maternity Hospital. I was there for four and a half years.

‘During my time in Yorkhill, I was asked to conduct a wedding in Kilmartin for a family associated with the hospital.

‘Charlie Ferguson was the piper and in conversation with him, he said there was a vacancy in Lochgilphead if I was interested. I wasn’t and headed back to Glasgow!

‘A year later when I sent for the list of vacancies with a view to moving back into parish ministry, Lochgilphead Parish Church was the one that jumped off the page.

‘I applied, was invited to preach as sole nominee and inducted on September 1, 2005.

She added: ‘I firmly believe that ministers are called by God to a particular charge which inevitably means that there comes a time when a minister is no longer called to that charge – and that time has come for me.

‘That conclusion was reached after a lengthy period of discernment but, because the time is right, I am happy with my decision to take early retirement.

‘I feel it is not only right for me but for my congregation though I am sorry to be leaving them at a time of change within the Church of Scotland.’

She added: ‘It has been a real privilege to share with families in this area some of the most significant times in their lives.

‘Thank you to everyone for allowing me to walk with you what was often a really tough road.

‘It was also a real privilege to share with families in Messy Church and in our Bumps, Babies and Toddlers Groups over the years.

‘Our Drop-In Cafe also allowed me a real opportunity to get to know so many people from the community who popped in for lunch or a cuppa.

‘Working with different colleagues over the years was also a privilege, as was working with the children, young folk and staff in school.

‘Sadly, because of Covid and the restrictions, I was unable to see those folk before leaving.’

Hilda is now looking forward to having more time for photography and crafting – stamping, stencilling, die cutting and parchment craft.

‘I hope, in time, to be running online workshops,’ she said, ‘within the crafting community of which I am already a part.’

A garden party is to be held in her honour on Saturday August 28 in the church grounds and everyone is welcome.

‘I hope people will come along and say hello before I officially retire on August 31,’ said Hilda.

She continued: ‘I will see folk around in the future but pray that whatever happens in your lives, may you know God’s blessing, His peace within you and His strength to support you.’