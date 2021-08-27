No stopping Lydia on her Beatson run

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The rain fell, but it failed to stop wee Lydia from running all the way from Lochgilphead to Ardrishaig to raise money for a cancer charity.

Three-year-old Lydia Parker from Lochgilphead was doing a sponsored run along the Crinan Canal on Saturday August 21 to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

Her dad Michael is currently in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre receiving treatment for stage three cancer.

With the help of mum Hannah and plenty of supporters, Lydia sprinted most of it and completed her run in just half an hour.

When she first came up with the idea to help make her daddy better, her target was £100 or ‘dollars’, as she put it.

A Just Giving page – ‘Lydias Sponsored Run‘ (as shown) – has been set up for anyone wishing to donate to Lydia’s fundraiser. To date the total raised stands at almost £5,000.

Hannah said: ‘There was a great crowd following Lydia on her run, and folk were shouting from windows and the road for her.

‘She was delighted when she won the race at the finish line and asked to do it all again.

She added: ‘Her daddy was on FaceTime from the Beatson so he never missed it.’