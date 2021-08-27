Golfing masterclass for young Argyll players

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Young Argyll and Bute golfers enjoyed a day to remember as they picked up tips from some of the world’s leading professional players.

Eilidh Flanagan, aged 13 and seven-year-old Lilly Cameron of Lochgilphead Golf Club were joined by nine-year-old Connor McCrae from Tarbert Golf Club and Rothesay’s Scarlet Brown, aged 12, in Carnoustie for a masterclass ahead of the AIG Women’s Open.

One hundred junior golfers from across Scotland aged between six and 16 took part in the exclusive masterclass on August 16 – the conclusion to The R&A’s Golden Ticket giveaway campaign.

The lucky winners received top tips from some of the world’s best players, as well as enjoying an exclusive behind the scenes look at the championship.

Scotland’s Catriona Matthew, Open winner in 2009, along with 2018 champion Georgia Hall, Emily K Pedersen and Annabel Dimmock passed on their wisdom to the next generation of players at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links.

Clubs had no easy task selecting the 100 participants to receive a coveted golden ticket.

Some of the juniors won their tickets through writing competitions, detailing what their club and the sport means to them, while others won through video submissions and poster design competitions.

Others won through skills challenges and junior medals held at their local club.