Dougie and Cathy leave fond Cairndow memories

It was an evening of reminiscence as Cairndow folk gathered to pay tribute to 45 years of service.

Fittingly, the venue on August 13 was the Stagecoach Inn for a presentation to Dougie and Cathy Fraser on their retirement from running the hotel business.

Thanks to donations collected around the village, Cairndow native Dot Chalmers and her daughter Kara were able to present flowers, a picture of Cairndow and vouchers for hospitality venues to the couple who, for once, could enjoy being guests rather than hosts.

Dougie was 10 years old – the same age as his grandson Fraser is today – in 1965 when his parents Roddy and Bunty arrived to manage the Cairndow Hotel.

When the Fraser family took on the hotel, for most of the 20th century prior to that point it had been unlicensed. It was only in 1955, when Mr and Mrs Willie Foulger came, that they successfully applied for a licence.

Roddy and Bunty Fraser took on the hotel from Ardkinglas Estate and in 1978 bought the hotel from John and Michael Noble.

Around 1976, Dougie and Cathy – whom Dougie had met at school in Dunoon – took over the hotel and together they ran the business for 45 years. For children Leanne, Nicola and Jamie the hotel was home and they all played their part in working at the hotel over the years.

In the early days, guests, oftern fishermen, would stay for a week or so. In recent years visitors have been more likely to be travelling for a night or two or on a weekend break from the city.

Speaking at the presentation, Christina Noble said: ‘There were years of hard work, organising staff rotas, often cleaning and cooking and dealing with difficult, occasionally inebriated customers, but there have also been great times.’

Another Cairndow man, John MacDonald, said a few words explaining that Dougie and Cathy expanded the premises to what they are today, highlighting the fact that many Cairndow families had memorable wedding, birthday, anniversary and even funeral occasions at the hotel, not to speak of curling, shinty and WRI events.

The hotel, he said, played a central social role for the community – in fact a good number of those present had worked in the hotel over the years.

‘And all of us had drunk at the bar,’ he added.

Dot, who works with Cairndow community hub ‘Here We Are’, handed over nostalgic photo boards she put together at Here We Are from a ‘biscuit box’ of photos which the Frasers kept below the bar. The boards feature 69 portraits and everyone is named, some with nicknames too, taken in the pub over 50 years.

The smiling – often rosy – faces testify to the fun and how the generations mixed, whether just for an everyday night in the pub or for an occasion.

Christina continued: ‘It would no exaggeration to say that Dougie and Cathy put the Cairndow hotel on the map. And we all hope that with the restrictions of Covid now lifted, Shaun Donnelly the Frasers’ tenant will host merry times in the future.

‘And we are sure that though Dougie and Cathy will be enjoying their well-earned retirement, with many of their family still around we will continue to benefit from their company.’

PICS:

The Fraser family in 1975 – Derry, Bunty, Marion, Roddy, Hilary and Dougie. no_a35Dougie_Cathy_Fraser01

At the presentation evening, Dougie, left, and Cathy, right, with John MacDonald and Cairndow folk looking on. no_a35Dougie_Cathy_Fraser03

Dougie in full flow as ‘mine host’ to Cathy Mather, Patsy MacPherson and May Wilson at an SWRI Christmas dinner. no_a35Dougie_Cathy_Fraser04

The hotel in 1955. no_a35Dougie_Cathy_Fraser05