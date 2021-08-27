Cowal’s Virtual Gathering leaps into action

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

The world-renowned Cowal Highland Gathering is welcoming people from across the world to gather online and celebrate the 127-year-old event.

Cowal’s Virtual Gathering was first held in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic stopped the world in its tracks. The event proved so popular that, when the 2021 event had to be cancelled due to continued uncertainty over large-scale events, organisers immediately started planning a second virtual event for fans across the world.

Running over what would have been the Cowal Highland Gathering weekend from Thursday August 26 to Saturday August 28, the three-day event includes something for everyone.

The Cowal 5K returned with entry open to anyone, anywhere in the world. A special exhibition competition, filmed under COVID conditions, sees some of the gathering’s favourite Scottish heavy athletes compete against each other.

A new and exclusive choreographed dance featuring Highland dancers from across the world will be unveiled and, of course, there’s something for pipe band fans as well as an opportunity to take your partners for a Cowal ceilidh with the Inverhooley Ceilidh Band.

Cowal Highland Gathering chairman Ronnie Cairns said: ‘We had a phenomenal response to last year’s Virtual Gathering and while we didn’t expect to be hosting a second virtual event this year, I’m looking forward to sharing what we’ve been working on over the last few months.

‘Like last year we’re inviting people to interact with us, sending us their photos of how they’re celebrating with us. Whether that means putting on their trainers and running or walking in our virtual 5K, getting on the floor for dance with our ceilidh band or competing in their own highland games events, we want to share their stories.

‘None of this would be possible with the support of EventScotland who have helped us fund Cowal’s Virtual Gathering and ensure it reflects the essence of the Gathering.”

‘EventScotland is delighted to be supporting the Cowal Virtual Gathering, said Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland’s director of events.

‘Scotland is the perfect stage for events,’ he continued, ‘and while we are not able to welcome audiences to the Cowal Highland Gathering in person again this year, the Virtual Gathering will be a wonderful showcase of traditional Scottish culture for fans around the world to enjoy over the three days.’

You can enjoy Cowal’s Virtual Gathering on the Cowal Highland Gathering Facebook page and YouTube channel between August 26 and August 28.