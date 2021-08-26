Young Star side hit Busby for six in opener

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

SAFL Centenary Cup

Busby AFC 0-6 Lochgilphead Red Star

Lochgilphead Red Star finally got their season underway last weekend at Busby.

They got off to a flier as they brushed aside their opponents at Overlee Park, Clarkston.

Manager Colin Weir named a young side, with four players from the successful 2004s set up making their debuts from the start.

Leon Murphy started in goals, with Gregor Brown and Kyle Selfridge starting either side of Coll McCallum in the back three; the midfield five consisted of wing backs Craig Aitken and Andy Weir flanking the midfield trio of Fraser Talbot, Keiran Caskie and Lee MacLean. Aaron Moore and Stuart MacLean led the line up front.

It was the two strikers who combined to open the scoring early in the contest.

Aaron Moore’s strong run down the right hand channel saw him get the ball across to striker partner Stuart MacLean who gave the keeper no chance from 10 yards out.

Star continued on the front foot and it was 0-2 after 10 minutes when Coll McCallum met a Craig Aitken corner and powered home his header from close range.

Busby, as ever, proved to be physical opposition and tried to force their way back into the match but it was Star who always looked the more likely to score and added a third from a quick throw-in from Craig Aitken which released Aaron Moore down the left channel.

The Star captain did well to keep his composure before firing home under the Busby keeper.

Lee MacLean added a fourth of the afternoon before half-time, again coming off the left channel to slot neatly past the keeper for 0-4.

Star should have added to their tally on the stroke of half time but Andy Weir saw his spot kick saved by the home keeper and it remained 0-4 at the break.

Despite a scrappy opening to the second half Star quickly regained control and added a fifth from a free-kick which Craig Aitken dispatched, albeit with a slight deflection and Star were cruising at 0-5.

Star rang the changes for the last half hour with Angus Lewis, Euan Finlay, Neily Russell and Joseph Harper replacing Fraser Talbot, Stuart MacLean, Keiran Caskie and Craig Aitken.

Further chances fell to Euan Finlay and Angus Lewis before Neily Russell rounded off the scoring with a cool finish at the second attempt to give star a 6-0 win and see them sit top of their section.

Tomorrow Red Star look to progress to the quarter-finals of the Centenary Cup but will face a tough ask against strong opposition in Glynhill, who play in the division above.

The game is at the Ropework in Lochgilphead and kicks off at 1pm.