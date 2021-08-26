And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Saturday August 21 saw ladies from near and far take to the Lochgilphead course to compete in the annual ladies’ open.

Some had played the course before, but it was also great to see some new ladies attending.

After the horrendous weather on Saturday it was with some relief that the day dawned looking a little overcast but with no rain.

The course was in fantastic condition thanks to Jim Hunter and his team who finished the preparations in Saturday’s pouring rain.

The day was sponsored by Empire Travel Lodge, who provided prizes for stableford, scratch and senior prizes.

The winner on the day was Margaret MacKinnon of Lochgilphead, with the best round she has ever played at the course, returning 44 points beating Rona Young from Tarbert by one point. Jane Hepburn of Lochgilphead was third with 42 points.

In the scratch category Liz Kerr from Shiskine was first with 81 strokes, beating Christine Cameron of Glencruitten by a single stroke.

In third place was Susan Butchard of Brodick also with 82 strokes. Rona Young from Tarbert was also the delighted winner of the senior trophy.

Hole prizes were won by Patricia Weir of Kyles of Bute, Margaret MacKinnon, Jane Hepburn, Lorna Campbell of Carradale, Fiona Henderson of Shiskine, Mary Wilson from Tarbert and Christine Cameron from Glencruitten.

Ele Hunter thanked all the local sponsors and all who contributed to make this such a successful day in the club’s calendar.

Club treasurer Kirsty Flanagan thanked Jim and Ele of Empire Travel Lodge for sponsoring the event.