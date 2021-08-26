One point between top two in Tarbert championship

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The Tarbert Golf Club championship began at Glenralloch last Saturday and, typically, the rain also arrived.

Despite the overhead conditions the greens were in superb condition; Angus MacFarlane taking full advantage with a level par 66 to take the clubhouse lead, with John MacNab and Iain Macalister shooting 71 respectively to move into second place. The same trio lead the nett trophy on 63.

The weather was much improved on Sunday, as morning starter Angus MacFarlane added a 73 to his 66 for a 139 aggregate after 36 holes.

John MacNab had the best round of the day with a 69 to move into second place on 140 with defending champion Kenny MacFarlane on 146.

In the nett trophy, John is in the lead on 124, followed by Bruce McLean on 127 and Iain Johnstone jnr and Kenny MacFarlane on 128.

The final two rounds take place this weekend along with the senior championship and second round of the John Reid Quaich.