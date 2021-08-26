Kilmory make Bullough progress as Kings win Macaulay

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

A round-up of the shinty action from Saturday August 21.

Artemis Macaulay Cup Final

Kyles Athletic 1 Kingussie 4

Kyles Athletic’s plans to contain the Kingussie attack suffered an early blow when James Falconer scored on six minutes.

For all Kingussie’s pressure, they just had that 1-0 advantage at the turnaround as the rain fell.

The second half began in a similar fashion, with Kyles goalie John Whyte making some excellent saves.

Kyles were reminding their opponents of their threat before Kingussie’s second came on 69 minutes, Kieran MacPherson turning home a rebound.

James Falconer got his second goal on 75 minutes, but Kyles pulled a goal back on 78 minutes when Innes MacDonald’s lofted ball from wide on the left was misjudged by Kingussie keeper Rory MacGregor and the ball dropped under the bar to make it 3-1.

Kyles took a lift from the goal, but Lee Bain settled any Badenoch nerves late on to secure the victory.

Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup – quarter final

Oban Camanachd 1 Lovat 3

Lovat reached the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-finals after beating Oban Camanachd 3-1 at Taynuilt Sports Field

The constant rain made for difficult conditions and Fraser Heath put Lovat ahead on 21 minutes.

Malcolm Clark equalised on 29 minutes, before Lovat regained the lead through Greg Matheson on 32 minutes.

Marc MacLachlan made it 3-1 on 64 minutes, picking a great time to score his first goal of the season.

Oban Camanachd pushed Daniel Cameron and Daniel Sloss up front for the closing stages, but Lovat were resolute.

In the Tulloch Homes Camanachd semi-finals, Kinlochshiel and Kyles Athletic meet at Taynuilt Sports Field on Saturday August 28 then Kingussie face Lovat at An Aird on Saturday September 4.

Both semi-finals throw-up at 4.10pm and are live on BBC ALBA.

Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup

Inveraray’s second-round tie with Oban Celtic at the Winterton in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup was postponed because of Covid restrictions affecting the Oban side.

Bullough Cup – second round

Kilmory 3 Aberdour 0

Kilmory were 3-0 victors against the Aberdour second team at MacRae Park.

With supporters making their return, they home guard had plenty to cheer as Bruce Johnston scored after 33 minutes to secure a 1-0 interval lead.

Bruce Johnston went on to complete his hat-trick with goals on 60 and 71 minutes.

Mowi South League A

Ballachulish 7 Inveraray 1

Ballachulish beat the Inveraray second team 7-1 at the Jubilee Park.

Jack MacLean gave the hosts the lead on eight minutes but Robert Wood levelled a couple of minutes later.

Ballachulish built an interval lead with Jack MacLean on 31 minutes, David Grant on 33 minutes, Dan MacLean on 37 minutes and Kier Irbhinn on 39 minutes making it 5-1 at the break.

Donald Pearce on 70 minutes and Alan Clark on 78 minutes made the final score 7-1.