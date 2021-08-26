Heather’s Treks – Ben Donich (Beinn Domhnaich): Mountain of the Lord

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Heather Thomas-Smith runs Heathery Heights (www.heatheryheights.co.uk) is an outdoor adventure and discovery company based in Lochgilphead, offering guided walking adventures, outdoor activities, training and experiences. She has travelled and trekked throughout the world, walked across Scotland numerous times, climbed many of its peaks and now lives in Argyll amongst the scenery she loves.

Heather Thomas-Smith. no_a26HeathersTreks08_Heather

Walk Information

Route: Ben Donich (Corbett)

Distance: 7.35km (4.6 miles)

Ascent: 653m

Time: 3 ½ – 4 ½ hours

Terrain: Good path to summit; pathless off main ridges. Steep, rocky and uneven sections.

Map/s: OS Landranger 56 (1:50 000)

OS Explorer 39 (1:25 000)

Start/Finish/Parking: Small forestry carpark off the B828

Grid reference: NN227069

Public Transport: NA

Toilets: No

Snuggled comfortably back from the Rest and be Thankful, Ben Donich may not seem as imposing as Beinn an Lochain or The Cobbler but it is a real treat for a morning or afternoon out on the hill.

What really makes this hill is its fascinating geology and rock slope failures, including deep fissures and giant jumbles of tumbled boulders the size of houses.

If you go in winter bear those fissures in mind.

From the car park head south along the forestry track for 200m, keeping right at the first junction.

After a further 200m at a break in the trees you will reach the main access path up Ben Donich, signposted, on your left.

The path now steadily rises zigzagging through the plantation for a short while before leading you through a fence and onto the open hillside.

The path climbs steeply up the ridge, flattens out awhile then steepens again, passing deep fissures (tension fractures) in the rocks en route.

These are a reminder of how fragile even giant mountains are when the huge weight of ice melted away after the last ice age allowing the landscape to lift and split or slip.

Behind you one can only imagine the amount of ice required to breach through the rock at the Rest and be Thankful into Gleann Mor and Glen Croe.

After 2km you reach the first of the subsidiary tops at 660m. There are good views back to Beinn an Lochain and along Gleann Mor.

Continue upwards for another 700m before a brief scramble down some rocks. This section of the mountain is worthy of exploration, taking care not to drop down any deep holes!

The fault line here means the mountain is literally coming apart with giant boulders slowly making their way downwards over time. A hint of the Quirang springs to mind.

From the tumbled rocks it is now less than one kilometre to the trig point. The summit offers excellent views of the surrounding hills, over to Loch Fyne and Loch Goil, with Kintyre, Cowal and Mull beyond.

To really enjoy the hill’s vistas and geology it is now worth skirting round the northwestern edge of the summit’s two tops before re-joining the path down.

You can get some cracking views down into Coire Leitir-achain and of the vast boulders that have already fallen.

To return retrace your steps to the car park.

For a full day out, you can also include The Brack, although it is worth noting that the forestry road leading back up Glen Croe was closed for operations (summer 2021) and walking up the main road is not a particularly pleasant proposition.

But you may find that extra time given to exploration takes longer than you think!

Safety in the Outdoors

The described routes and accompanying information are there to be used as a guide and do not replace the use of map and compass and the skills required to use them.

While every effort is made to ensure the route is accurate at the time of going to print please be aware that track and path closures can happen at any time.

All walks are undertaken at your own risk. Please continue to adhere to current guidelines as set out by the government, exercise responsibly and use appropriate clothing and equipment for your chosen outdoor activity.

Inform a contact about your route/whereabouts. Don’t forget your phone, snacks, drink, any medication/first aid supplies you may need and to check weather conditions. Most walks are dog friendly but please keep your dog under close control, especially around livestock and wildlife.

Please follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.