Announcements – August 27, 2021

MARRIAGE

MCFADYEN – MCKERRAL – At Kildalloig, Campbeltown on August 14, 2021

Charles, elder son of Calum and Heather, Campbeltown to Fiona, daughter of Peter and Kate, Southend.

DEATHS

GRAY – William Robert passed away at home in Lochgair on August 17, 2021,after a short illness aged 76. Husband, best friend and soulmate to Margaret for 50 years. Devoted Dad to Catherine and Marion and proud Grandad to Magnus, Samuel, Arlo and Hamish. Much loved older brother to Rhoda and Pat. Grateful thanks to the Lochgilphead palliative care team and MacDonald Funeral Directors. Family flowers only please, but donations in Bill’s memory to Macmillan nurses may be made if wished via MacDonald’s.

MCNAB – Peacefully at home, with family by her side, on August 18, 2021, Isobel Lilian Mary (née Hopkins) in her 76th year. Dearly beloved wife of John. Loving mother of Eleanor and Colin, mother-in-law of Gordon and Gwen. Proud and adoring Nana of Jamie, Anya and Saul. Funeral service will take place at 12 noon on Monday, August 30, 2021 at Glen Shira Cemetery, Inveraray. All friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations can be made in Isobel’s memory at the service or directly to the Beatson Cancer Charity.

ROBERTSON – Suddenly at home, 12 Meadowpark, Campbeltown, on August 23, 2021, Thomas Robertson (Tucker) in his 86th year, dearly beloved husband of the late Irene Brown, loving dad of Johnnie and the late Marina, beloved papa of Catherine, Leona, Denise, Tammy, Margaret and Thomas and a loving and much loved great papa. Tuckers’s funeral will take place in the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church (today) Friday, August 27 at 1.00 p.m. Thereafter to Kilkerran Cemetery. The cortege will leave the Church at 1.30 pm. We will travel up Longrow, along Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to attend the service in the church alternatively you may pay your last respects to Tucker along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

MACVICAR/WILLIS –

Flora, Nicky and all the family would like to thank everyone for the many kind words, messages, cards and expressions of sympathy following the passing of Issy. Your support and the memories you have shared have brought us all great comfort and allowed us to remember the amazing woman she was. £250 was raised for Anthony Nolan.

MCEACHRAN – Barbara, Ross and Beth would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Malcolm. Our grateful thanks to Kenneth Blair and staff for such professionalism and detail, Rev. William Crossan for a very fitting and uplifting service at home and at graveside, Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow and Campbeltown Hospital staff. Finally to all who paid their respects on his way and at Kilkerran Cemetery, we appreciated this very much.

IN MEMORIAMS

GARDNER – Edwin Paul, died August 23, 2015.

Always loved

Always remembered

Treasured and cherished memories.

– Christine, Angie, Jamie and family.

MACDONALD – In loving memory of Roddy, died August 31, 2016, A loving husband, dad and papa.

Loved and remembered every day.

– Jenny and family.

MCGOUGAN – In loving memory of my dear wife Alice, who passed away September 2, 2014.

Softly the leaves of memory fall

Gently we gather and treasure them all

Flowers may wither and suns may set

But the hearts that love you will never forget

Also remembering loved ones gone before

– Your loving husband Stewart and daughter Heather.

WEIR – In loving memory of Tina Weir, who passed away on August 24, 2020.

May the winds of love blow softly

And whisper for you to hear

That we will always love you

And hold your memory dear

– Bell, Allan and family xxx