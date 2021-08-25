Jean recognised as a true rural hero

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A Strachur woman has been named the winner of Calor’s Rural Hero of the Year award.

Jean MacKechnie, who works full time as a private carer, gave up her spare time during the pandemic to provide a much-needed lifeline to adults and children in the area.

She also created opportunities to lift their spirits and keep morale high in the village during lockdown.

Launched in March by off-grid energy supplier Calor, the Rural Hero of The Year award is designed to celebrate those who have gone the extra mile in the past year and helped their local community in a meaningful way.

It forms part of Calor’s Rural Community Fund which has provided £85,000 in much-needed funding this year to 22 community groups based around the UK in off-grid, rural areas.

Jean, 52, was nominated for the award by residents who felt that she had not only been instrumental in helping people get through difficult times but had also strengthened the community and brought out the best in people.

Jean was spurred into action when she saw the impact of lockdown, with people in her area finding themselves out of work or struggling on furlough.

She knew that practical help was needed and began by turning the old phone box in the village clachan into a free food shop to provide a vital lifeline.

She kept the community updated on the help and support available to them using social media and messages through letterboxes and this inspired others to make donations and launch other helpful initiatives.

Not only this but Jean took on the task of replenishing the phone box with local donations of fresh and tinned fruit, vegetables, dry goods and even toiletries and electricity meter cards. She looked after the phone box seven days a week for months.

On those occasions where a lot of food had been donated at the same time, she would make up meal boxes and deliver them to the elderly or vulnerable community members, and for young children she included a gift or a treat.

Recognising the struggles people were facing, she expanded the service by creating treat hampers for different occasions, including all the food needed for a complete Christmas lunch for every family with children under 10.

Jean would pick up prescriptions or shopping for those self-isolating or shielding and would provide invaluable baby supplies and nappies to those families facing tough times.

Andy Parker, head of strategy and corporate affairs at Calor, said: ‘A committee at Calor carefully considered every nomination before making their final choice of winner and it was heart warming to see the number of people who have made a real difference in their area.

‘Clearly Jean is a real hero in her community and has not only helped local residents through some difficult challenges, but she has also managed to lift up their spirits and bring everyone together.

‘Jean’s contribution to the community has been absolutely outstanding and we are delighted to name her as the very worthy winner of Calor’s prestigious Rural Hero of the Year award.’

Jean said: ‘I’m touched to have been given this award and to have been nominated by my friends and neighbours in the village.

‘I just wanted to help people out and make sure they were ok during a tough time. It’s touching that they took the time and effort to nominate me for this award.’

Jean will be presented with a commemorative trophy from Calor and she will also receive a special prize recognising her outstanding contribution to community spirit.