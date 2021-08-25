Argyll and Bute councillor suspended

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

For the second time in two years, Councillor Alastair Redman has been suspended by his party.

The Kintyre and the Islands councillor was one of 25 Conservative members across the country suspended from the party in November 2019 over allegations of prejudicial social media posts.

His suspension was ended in May 2020 when he said: ‘I’m delighted that after a long and thorough process I’ve been re-admitted to the party. I was an innocent man. I’m not a prejudiced person and never have been.’

A Conservative party spokesperson confirmed this week that he had once again been suspended pending investigation, though no detail was given on the reasons for the suspension.

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘This is a political matter for the Conservative Party and, as such, the council has no comment to make.’