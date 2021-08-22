Police report – August 20, 2021

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Dangerous driving allegation

About 5.50pm on Friday August 13, on the A816 near Achnabreck, police were called regarding a report of someone overtaking cars in a dangerous fashion. As a result of enquiries a man aged 31 was charged with allegedly dangerous driving. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Arrested

Police on patrol at around 8pm on Tuesday August 3 stopped a mechanically propelled vehicle in Dunardry forest car park. The driver, a 44-year-old man, was allegedly found to be disqualified from driving and have no insurance or MOT. He was arrested and detained for court. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Charged

At around 5.15pm on Saturday August 7 in Jubilee Terrace, Lochgilphead, a man was allegedly assaulted. A 19-year-old man was later charged with assault, abusive behaviour and theft. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Careless driving on A83

On Thursday August 12 on the A83 near Minard, police were undertaking road management at the scene of an accident at about 7.30pm when a vehicle allegedly veered out of its lane, almost striking an officer. As a result of enquiries a man aged 76 was charged with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driving on electric scooter

About 2.25am on Sunday August 15 at Whitegates court, Lochgilphead, police on patrol stopped a 26-year-old man riding an electric powered scooter. The male undertook a breath test, which was failed. He was arrested and charged with allegedly driving with excess alcohol on his breath, driving without insurance or MOT in place, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and culpable and reckless behaviour. The scooter has been seized and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Drink driver arrested

After a report to police was made of a drink driver on the A816 near Lochgilphead at around 12.30am on Saturday August 7, a car was located and stopped by officers a short while later and the 28-year-old man driving arrested for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. He was charged with the offence, as well as for failing to provide details of a driver when requested by police and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Domestic abuse charge

On Sunday August 8 a report was made to police by a woman alleging controlling and coercive behaviour by her partner in Ardrishaig. A man aged 19 was arrested in relation to this and interviewed regarding the allegation. He has subsequently been charged with the offence and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Car seized

About 2pm on Saturday August 14 officers on patrol in Inveraray stopped a yellow Volkswagen Golf. The driver, a man aged 21, was allegedly found to have no insurance in place and was driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence. The vehicle was seized and a report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.