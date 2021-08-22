New entrants making most of community-owned island croft

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A tenancy termination by the Crofting Commission on the Isle of Colonsay paved the way for new entrants Lizzie and Darragh Keenaghan to bring a croft back into use.

After a summer internship in Alaska on an organic vegetable farm, Lizzie realised that she wanted to do something similar – just a bit closer to home.

Darragh, who has a Masters in Environmental Sustainability from Edinburgh University, had a similar experience working on a small farm in Beauly, which cemented their desire to find their own croft.

‘It took us a long time to find the right croft – a place we could afford,’ said Lizzie.

On trips to Colonsay for bee-keeping courses they heard there were community-owned crofts on the island.

In 2012, Colonsay Community Development Company, helped by the Scottish Land Fund, purchased land creating five bare-land crofts to encourage more families and individuals to the island.

‘We registered our interest with the development company, but at the time all crofts were tenanted.

‘Things changed and in 2019 after an application process we were offered the tenancy. We renamed the croft ‘The Wee Croft’,’ explained Lizzie.

It’s been a busy time for Lizzie, Darragh, and Lizzie’s parents, who also relocated to Colonsay, turning what was once a neglected croft into one providing for their family and the wider community.

More than 700 broadleaf native trees have been planted as a shelter belt and, through the CCAGS grant scheme, new fencing has been erected.

‘In September we purchased eight Hebridean ewes.

‘The RSPB kindly loaned us their tup and this spring we had our first lambing experience.

‘Ten healthy lambs alongside their mothers now enjoy the common grazing we share with two other community-owned crofts,’ said Lizzie.

Lizzie and Darragh have a brood of hens and, thanks to the grant scheme, have purchased a Polycrub tunnel from Shetland to expand the variety of vegetables they can grow.

‘We’re thankful for the help and support of Colonsay Community Development Company and the Crofting Commission, which were great in talking us through the registration process, formalising the tenancy and answering all of our questions,’ said Lizzie.

Crofting Commissioner Mairi MacKenzie, said: ‘Stories like Lizzie and Darragh’s are a great example of the impact crofts can make and how they can support thriving communities.’