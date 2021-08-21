Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – August 20, 2021

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A good day

The smiles said more than words could ever manage.

People were just so pleased to get out and meet friends and neighbours in a social setting rather than in the supermarket.

The Waverley is beautiful – an elegant reminder of days when the pace of life was just a wee bit slower (but we were better connected by sea). But it seemed as if her visit to Ardrishaig was simply an excuse for people to begin to feel better after 18 months of pandemic isolation and stress.

Covid remains among us and we will likely see another rise in cases as schools return.

But for the sake of our mental health, last Sunday just felt like a good day.

Well done to all involved in organising the event.

Doing it for ourselves

A one-man mission is under way to clean up Ardrishaig.

Eyebrows were raised in some quarters when a power hose was taken to the war memorial, and the council has said it is watching closely.

But perhaps this might jolt the local authority into realising that we could be doing more for ourselves, given half a chance, for the better of all.