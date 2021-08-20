Waverley leaves Ardrishaig joy in her wake

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

After 18 months of pandemic isolation, it was evidently just what the people of Mid Argyll needed.

The world-famous paddle steamer Waverley came to Ardrishaig on Sunday August 15, and people turned out in their droves to greet the venerable vessel as she arrived for her first visit in two decades.

Having dropped into Tarbert on her way, the steamer arrived just ahead of her planned 3.15pm target to be met by three enthusiastic cheers as around 300 people thronged the harbour, cameras at the ready.

With the recent relaxation of pandemic rules and Scotland’s arrival ‘beyond level zero’, enough confidence returned to the community to allow folk to gather together. Masks were in evidence, but most were happy to be free of them for this outdoor occasion.

The atmosphere was palpably festive. People were excited at the Waverley’s arrival, but equally to meet and catch up with friends and acquaintances for the first time since Covid restrictions arrived in March 2020.

Ardrishaig harbour owners Scottish Canals organised craft and refreshment stalls around Pier Square, while the Egg Shed exhibition and community centre was open to visitors.

Crowds around the harbour were soon swelled by the 450 Waverley passengers who helped to make the day a profitable one for many traders.

West Coast Motors, meanwhile, contributed a free bus shuttle service to and from Lochgilphead for the occasion.

In a nice link with the past, the Waverley’s visit was chartered by the Paddle Steamer Preservation Society, the group which also arranged the ship’s first-ever voyage under preservation in 1975 – also to Ardrishaig.

‘Today has been a huge success,’ said Donna Mallan, Crinan Canal operations manager for Scottish Canals.

‘I think everybody enjoyed themselves, in fact the response was sort of overwhelming.’

She added: ‘I’m hoping to build on this by working with the Waverley representatives with the aim of bringing her into Ardrishaig at least twice a year, with around 300 to 400 passengers on each sailing. The community would be involved in all of this.

‘My main objectives are to build relationships with the community and make local people part of the Crinan Canal while helping Scottish Canals to support the community.

‘I am looking at ideas such as regular monthly markets and Christmas markets. Perhaps a £5 or £10 stallholders’ fee could go to a different charity every month.

‘We also want to support local businesses in building up tourism to support the economic development of Ardrishaig.’

As she left Ardrishaig Glasgow-bound, the Waverley’s horn sounded – not as a farewell but with promise of a return before too much longer.

She had been at the centre of an event which meant far more to the people than simply a boat calling in at the pier.

This was a celebration of life after 18 months of solitude and uncertainty.

(box please in copy) Turn to pages 8 and 9 for more on the Waverley’s visit to Ardrishaig

PIC:

Crowds greeted the Waverley with enthusiasm on a day to remember in Ardrishaig. 51_a34Waverley_Ardrishaig01a