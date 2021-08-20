Sewer flooding risk eased with Tarbert upgrade

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Scottish Water’s £3.4 million project to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding in Tarbert has been completed.

The scheme, which began in August 2020, has increased the capacity of the sewer network to help tackle historic flooding issues.

The work involved the installation of 350 metres of bigger sewer pipe that was in place beforehand as well as large diameter sewers along Barmore Road, Harbour Street, and a short section of School Road.

Two existing Thomas Telford dry stone culvert crossings had to be negotiated during the works.

Beams were constructed over these culverts to support traffic while protecting their structural integrity.

Seven-metre-deep piles were installed to help support these beams.

These major upgrades will also help to prevent items which should not be flushed down the toilet, such as wet wipes, from ending up in the sea during severe storm events.

Georgina Reid, Scottish Water’s corporate affairs manager for the west, said: ‘There were a few issues which had historically contributed to the flooding in this area.

‘Tidal surges, surface water running down the steep hill, and insufficient existing hydraulic capacity on the sewer network meant that action had to be taken.

‘Any sewer flooding causes a great deal of distress for communities, and so it really is great that the increased capacity of the sewer network here will now help reduce that risk.’

Scottish Water and the company’s alliance partner at the time, amey Black and Veatch, (aBV), recognised that the project would have a significant impact on the village while these essential works were completed.

The project team worked hard to build a good relationship with residents and businesses to ensure the village remained vibrant and bustling and any disruption was kept to a minimum.

Georgina added: ‘We would like to thank the whole community for their patience, understanding and support, working with us to allow the successful delivery of this project on time. They took it all in their stride.’

‘The engagement with schools, community council and local councillors has been an extremely positive example of ensuring our customers are at the heart of what we do.’

Thanking everyone involved, Councillor Anne Horn said: ‘The work in Tarbert was carried out professionally, efficiently and, when required, compassionately.

‘We are grateful to all the teams who carried out this major work.

‘They kept us updated and made every effort to keep disruption to a minimum where possible. Thanks again to everyone involved.’

A small number of remedial works, including road markings being painted and the installation of a flower bed, will be completed in coming weeks.