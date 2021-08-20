Firefighters tackle Dunoon building blaze
Emergency services are attending a significant fire in Dunoon town centre.
The blaze is reported to involve property on the Clyde coast town’s main shopping thoroughfare of Argyll Street.
A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said that reports of a building fire were received by the service at 4.21am on Friday August 20.
Five appliances – including four pump appliances one aerial rescue unit – are in attendance at the scene.