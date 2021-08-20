Comic strip with a youthful recycling message

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

Disposing of ‘non-recyclable’ waste is one of the big issues of our time.

But a group of young people from Mid Argyll have been looking into alternative recycling approaches, supported by community learning workers from charitable leisure trust LiveArgyll.

And they have hit upon a novel way of getting their message across – through a comic strip.

Guided by youth workers Hannah Nicholson and Sarah Nicholson, the group carried out research on recycling, and in particular what can and cannot be recycled.

The project is part of the youth-led On Our Wave Length research project exploring environmental impacts on coastal communities, with the Argyll group joined by researchers in Fife, North Berwick, South Ayrshire and the Western Isles.

Central to the Lochgilphead project has been TerraCycle, a US-founded firm describing itself as the ‘world leader in the collection and reuse of non-recyclable post-consumer waste’.

The firm works with more than 100 major brands in 20 countries across the globe, including the UK, to collect used packaging and products that would otherwise be destined for landfills. This is repurposed into new eco-friendly materials and products.

The Mid Argyll project started in September 2019 when Hannah and Sarah, sessional youth workers at Mid Argyll Youth Development Services, attended training with Amy Calder, YouthLink Scotland’s On Our Wave Length co-ordinator

From there they put together a group of young people interested in taking part, including members of Lochgilphead Joint campus Eco Group and Mid Argyll Youth Forum.

When lockdown arrived and group sessions became more difficult, the project was put on hold, though Hannah and Sarah kept things moving with support from Amy Calder and community learning worker Linda Tough.

Linda said: ‘Sarah and Hannah worked really hard to complete this project during such a challenging time and it has been a pleasure to support them in their research work.

‘They have both engaged with community learning for many years now and it has been fantastic to observe them learn, develop and grow into the confident early career youth workers that they are now.’

The group’s research involved a survey on the public’s awareness of the work of TerraCycle.

Of almost 200 survey responses returned, the statistics showed that the vast majority, almost three quarters, knew nothing about TerraCycle.

Strikingly, a massive 96 per cent of people said that they would use TerraCycle if a drop-off point was made available in the area.

‘It’s important for our local environment to teach people what they can and can’t recycle, to stop clogging up landfill sites and having to build more space at our landfill sites,’ Sarah explained.

Hannah said: ‘I feel this project was really positive for the young people involved because not only were they educating themselves but they also got to help educate the local community.

‘Through our research we discovered that this information is not easily obtained and it is important that it is put out there so that anyone can access it.’

To raise further awareness Hannah and Sarah, with graphic design help from Steve Ingram, created a comic strip about the project to help explain what TerraCycle is and show the research findings.