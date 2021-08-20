Business Gateway support the perfect piece for jeweller

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A jewellery designer based in Cardross has enhanced its e-commerce offering in response to the Covid pandemic, with support from Business Gateway.

The backing has been provided via DigitalBoost, Scotland’s national digital upskilling programme, and grant support from Argyll and Bute Council.

Led by husband-and-wife team Linda and Matt Scott, Linda Macdonald Jewellery specialises in hand-crafted silver and gold jewellery.

The business benefitted from Business Gateway support during the Covid pandemic as it navigated retail store closures along with wholesale and supplier issues.

With more than 100 stockists in the UK and overseas, the team has been working with the service to grow the business for almost 10 years.

Most recently, Linda approached Business Gateway for support as the online retail side of the business grew during the pandemic. Through DigitalBoost, Linda and Matt accessed one-to-one support from a digital expert as well as digital webinars and online resources.

Linda Macdonald Jewellery also secured recovery grant funding from the Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme to help with the cost of enhancing the existing e-commerce platform and the development of a hard copy trade brochure and digital display, as Covid restrictions ease and in-person events are back on the cards.

The Business Gateway Local Growth Accelerator Programme is funded by Argyll and Bute Council and the European Regional Development Fund 2014-20 Structural Funds Programme.

‘It’s been great to have the support of Business Gateway during what has been a very challenging period to run a business,’ said Linda.

‘Through DigitalBoost, we were able to access expert help which was invaluable as we started improving our e-commerce offering.

‘Additionally, the recovery grant funding secured through the Local Growth Accelerator Programme was particularly helpful, allowing us to invest in upgrading our website and marketing materials as our focus shifts to recovering post-pandemic and getting back to business as usual.’

Business Gateway advisor Jen Smith said: ‘It is rewarding to see how this package of support has shaped Linda and Matt’s digital journey and we’re pleased they have increased confidence to move to a greater focus on digital capabilities.

‘Having a strong online presence will continue to be vital for businesses as we emerge from the pandemic. Through the DigitalBoost programme, digital specialists are available to help businesses across a range of issues with free, expert, impartial advice.

‘Our Local Growth Accelerator Programme can now help businesses to recover from the pandemic, as well as those looking to grow.’

Find out more about Linda Macdonald Jewellery at www.lindamacdonaldjewellery.com