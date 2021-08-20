Arrests made after blaze destroys Dunoon shops

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Two people have been arrested after fire destroyed three commercial properties in Dunoon town centre.

Reports of a building on fire in the town’s main shopping thoroughfare, Argyll Street, were received by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service at 4.21am on Friday August 20.

Five appliances – including four pump appliances one aerial rescue unit – attended and firefighters were still at the scene at midday on Friday.

There are no reports of injuries during the blaze, which at its peak saw flames leaping into the night sky.

Police Scotland investigations into the fire have since resulted in the arrest of two people – a man and a boy.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘A 30-year-old man and a 14-year-old male youth have been arrested after three properties were damaged by fire in Argyll Street, Dunoon around 4am on Friday August 20, 2021. No-one was injured and enquiries are ongoing.’

As Dunoon businesses and residents rallied round in support, emergency services personnel were offered free teas and coffees by one local cafe.

An online public fundraiser has meanwhile been launched, with a £10,000 target, to help the people affected by the fire in their hour of need.