New shinty development officer for Argyll

Oban’s Les Kinvig has been appointed to one of two new Camanachd Association roles aimed at bolstering the development of the sport.

Les, who currently coaches Oban High School’s School of Shinty, has been hired as regional development officer (west) and will be based in Argyll and Bute.

The post will focus on supporting clubs in their efforts to restart shinty, on creating new opportunities to engage the wider community and to support the continued effort to provide organised and high-quality experiences in shinty.

Les said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the Camanachd Association and getting to work to enhance opportunities to play shinty in Argyll and Bute.

‘I already have strong relationships with many of the clubs in the area and look forward to fostering them and driving progression in the region.’

Newtonmore’s Iain Robinson has been hired as regional development officer (growth) with a focus on developing opportunities to get involved in shinty in new areas or areas of potential.

The two new additions take the total number of staff at the Camanachd Association to 10.

Derek Keir, chief executive officer of the Camanachd Association, said: ‘Our capacity to recruit for these roles is down to the work and effort that our staff, board and sponsors put in to help us overcome the challenges of 2020.

‘Our focus throughout our strategic plan has been to grow capacity internally and externally to create opportunities in shinty.’

Roddy McCuish, Camanachd Association communications and facilities director (south), said: ‘This is great news, not just for the association but for shinty as a whole and demonstrates the commitment and continuing promotion of our game at all levels.

‘I am excited to see the investment in Argyll and Bute. This will be a great boost to the many volunteers who put so much work into our sport every week.

‘I welcome Les and look forward to working closely with him in my role as director.

‘Furthermore, the continued partnership working with Argyll and Bute Council is essential to all we do in supporting our national game.’

Photograph: NO-T26-south-shinty-3_KM.jpg – 21 June 2021

Les Kinvig, stepping in as replacement ref in this instance, is the new Camanachd Association regional development officer (west). Photograph: Kevin McGlynn.