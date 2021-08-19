It’s live, it’s original and it’s coming soon

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

MOJO is returning to Craignish Village Hall with its special showcase of original live music – all from Argyll performers.

Organiser Dan Griffiths said: ‘At last we have positive signs we can go ahead with music events now, obviously with safeguards in place.

‘It’s so good to see our own talented musicians start to get involved again and we have an all-new line-up of local, original acts coming your way for 2021.

‘Look out for these creative Argyll people giving us some much-needed inspiration through their excellent songs and sounds.

‘And get ready for the big MOJO gig on Saturday October 16 at the fantastic Craignish Village Hall, Ardfern.’

This year the feast of original music has also been featured on radio station Oban FM with Steve Tyler.

Look out for a preview of the acts coming to MOJO in the Argyllshire Advertiser and on the MOJO Facebook page over the next few weeks.

Further details on how to buy your MOJO tickets will follow soon.