Henderson’s hole-in-one lights up medal

Tarbert Golf Club members gathered for the monthly medal on Saturday August 14, with the James Johnson Cup for the over-50s played on the same day.

Early starter Andrew Henderson, who hardly misses a competition, took the honours in the medal with an outstanding nett 56, including a hole-in-one at the 17th. Jamie Stuart was second with a nett 62.

In the James Johnson Cup, Bruce McLean was first with an impressive 70 less 12 for nett 58. Second place went to the in-form Malcolm McAlpine on 62.

There may be something in the water up Brucehill way as three of the four prize winners stay within 200 yards of each other in Tarbert.

This weekend the first and second rounds of the club championship take place, with club Captain Kenny MacFarlane defending his crown.