Balliemore Cup semi-final draw

The draw for the quarter final of the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup took place on Tuesday August 17 at Alvance’s Lochaber Smelter.

The draw was conducted by Dougie Livingstone, Engineering Maintenance Manager, Alvance. The semi-finals, due to be played on Saturday August 28, will take place at a neutral venue to be decided by the Camanachd Association’s Competition Committee.

The draw is:

Bute v Beauly

Skye v Inveraray

This is the fourth year of the partnership with Alvance Aluminium (formerly Liberty). Tom Uppington, Alvance Aluminium managing director, said: ‘Shinty is a vital part of community life in this part of Scotland and Alvance is proud to support the historic tournament.

‘Following another exciting cup draw, I look forward to seeing these talented teams compete for a place in the final in September. Best of luck to everyone involved.’

Derek Keir, Camanachd Association chief executive officer, said: ‘The excitement is palpable throughout the shinty world as we move deeper in the cup competitions and the Alvance Balliemore Cup draw has added to the excitement.

‘Our thanks, as ever, go to Alvance for their support over the past four years to enable us to deliver this national competition as well as employing many people in the shinty heartland, including last year’s winning captain Arran MacPhee.’