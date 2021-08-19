Announcements – August 20, 2021

SILVER WEDDING

BRUCE – GLIDDEN – On August 23, 1996, by the Rev. John Dickson, at the Queens Hotel, Aberdeen, Duncan McAlpine to Sheila Anne. Still living in Aberdeen with son Lewis and daughter Megan.

DEATHS

CAMPBELL – Dugald. Peacefully on August 16, 2021 at home after a short illness, Dugald aged 88 years, dearly loved husband of the late Isobel, loving father of Martin, Gavin and the late Neil. A dear father-in-law of Lynda and Fiona and a devoted and proud Grandpa of Aidan, Georgina, Kira, Alistair and Alex. A celebration of Dugald’s life will take place at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church, Hayton, Carlisle on Wednesday, August 25 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. There will be a collection at the church for Shipwrecked Mariners and Hospice at home, Carlisle. All enquiries to George Hudson & Sons Funeral Directors, Carlisle 21913.

KIRKBY – Peacefully at Kintyre Care Home, Campbeltown, after a long illness on August 12, 2021, John Fraser Kirkby, in his 79th year, Thornhill, Dalintober, Campbeltown and formerly of Ford and Barrow-in-Furness, dearly beloved husband of Catherine, much loved dad of Sharon and Wilma, father-in-law of Richard, loving grandfather of Paula, Cameron and Jacob and great grandfather of Thomas John.

MACGILP – Douglas, formerly of Ormsary, latterly Dunoon. Passed away on Sunday, August 15, 2021 at Inverclyde Royal Hospital with family beside him and after prolonged illness borne with dignity and dry humour. Husband of Ann, cherished dad of Roderick and Claire, proud grampa of Kyle and good friend.

MACLEAN – Peacefully at Balhousie Care Group, Pitlochry on August 10, 2021 Jean, aged 94, beloved wife of Peter, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a good friend to all who knew her. Funeral service to which all friends are welcome, at Aberfeldy Cemetery on Tuesday, August 24 at 1pm.

McEACHRAN – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on August 15, 2021, Malcolm Muir McEachran, in his 78th year, 32 Benmore Street, Campbeltown, much loved husband of Barbara McSporran, devoted dad of Ross and the late Gary, father-in-law of Beth and doting granda of Christopher and Alyssa. Malcolm’s funeral will take place on Friday, August 20. The cortege will leave the family home at 1pm, following a short prayer. We will travel along Saddle Street, the Back Road and round the Cross on our way to Kilkerran Cemetery. Anyone is welcome to follow on to the graveside service in Kilkerran Cemetery alternatively you may pay your last respects to Malcolm along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

URQUHART – Suddenly, but peacefully, after a short illness, Sandra Urquhart, aged 81 years, of 14 Argyll Court, Lochgilphead. Loving mother of Yvonne, Gordon, Shirley and Robert. Much loved sister of David, Irene and Patricia. Adored Granny and Great Granny. Funeral service will be held in Ardrishaig Parish Church on Tuesday, August 24 at 11:30am. Followed by interment at Eastfield Cemetery, Cumbernauld on Wednesday, August 25 at 12:00pm. For those wishing to pay their respects, the funeral cortege will leave from Ardrishaig Parish Church at 12:15pm on Tuesday; travelling through Ardrishaig towards Lochgilphead passing Highbank Park, turning on to Bishopton Road, towards Lochgilphead Parish Church and down Argyll Street.

WYLIE – Peacefully at Forthbay Nursing Home on August 15, 2021 Donald Wallace (Don) in his 82nd year. Dearly beloved husband of the late Annie McBride, much loved dad of Finlay, Alex, Mark, and the late William and a loving granda, brother, uncle and brother-in- law.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

BLACK – The family of the late William Black would like to thank all relatives, friends, neighbours and former work colleagues for their many kind expressions of sympathy, phone calls, flowers, messages of support and cards received following the sad loss of Billy. Our thanks are extended to Father Henry for a personal and uplifting service; to the Stag Hotel for its fine purvey; Donald MacDonald Funeral Directors for caring funeral arrangements. Finally our thanks to all who paid their respects at mass and at the graveside. Donations raised over £400.

COLLETT – The family of the late Agnes Collett would like to thank family and friends for their kind words, cards and flowers on her passing. Special thanks to the Campbeltown hospital, doctors, district nurses and Carr Gomm for everything over the last few months, Rev. William Crossan for his beautiful service and to T A Blair’s for their outstanding arrangements and comfort they gave.

IN MEMORIAMS

McCALLUM – Precious memories of a loving husband, dad and grandpa Colin who passed away on August 22, 2011.

We love and miss you every day.

In our hearts you will always stay.

– Love Amy, Colin, Edward, Katie and the grandchildren.

MACFARLANE – In loving memory of Alastair, who died in Sri Lanka, on August 24, 2013. A dearly loved son and brother, remembered every day.

– Mum and Malcolm xx.

Treasured memories of all our loved ones gone before.

Forever in our thoughts.

MACGILLIVRAY – née Girvan. In loving memory of my wife Jessie, who died August 21, 2007, age 58 years.

Your memory lives on in our hearts.

– From Ian and family.

McGOUGAN – Treasured memories of Meiky, a loving husband and father, died August 14, 2016.

Gone from our home but not our hearts.

– From Elma and family.