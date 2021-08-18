Lydia’s run for her daddy

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

A walk from Miller’s Bridge to Ardrishaig would be challenge enough for many of us – but three-year-old Lydia Parker from Lochgilphead is planning to run the whole way for a very good cause.

Lydia’s dad Michael is currently in the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre receiving treatment for stage three cancer.

Wanting to help, Lydia decided to do a sponsored run from Lochgilphead to Ardrishaig along the Crinan Canal to raise money for the Beatson Cancer Charity.

She said: ‘I want daddy home feeling better. He’s big and brave. I’ll make 100 dollars and run super fast! Miss you so much daddy. Love you!’

Michael will have been receiving chemotherapy and radiotherapy for six weeks as she takes on her challenge.

Mum Hannah explained: ‘Lydia would like to thank the Beatson for getting her daddy better and we all want to show our support.’

Lydia will start her run from Miller’s Bridge in Lochgilphead at 10am on Saturday August 21, running along the canal bank to Ardrishaig.

A Just Giving page has been set up. To date the total raised stands around £2,000. To find it and donate, visit the Just Giving website and search ‘Lydias sponsored run’ (as shown).

Hannah added: ‘She really has been delighted that she managed to make £100.’

‘We know times have been tough, but thank you for any wee donation you’re able to make.’