Loyalty gift cards launched to boost local retail

Argyll and Bute is set to participate in a loyalty card scheme for shopping locally in Scotland after councillors unanimously backed the idea.

The Scotland Loves Local scheme is the brainchild of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, which aims to help local businesses recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a virtual meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s policy and resources committee on Thursday August 12 councillors agreed that the area should take part.

The initiative will be funded by the Scottish Government for its first year, with the council to review the possibility of any extension in 2022.

An official of the authority also confirmed that loyalty cards will be able to be used throughout Argyll and Bute, wherever in the area they are initially collected.

The cards are suitable for small independent and national retailers with no costs to individual businesses.

They can be used for face-to-face transactions, and online where a business has a ‘bricks and mortar’ presence in Argyll and Bute.

Businesses are being encouraged to sign up at www.lovelocal.scot to join the scheme before the Argyll and Bute card is launched in the autumn.

Councillor Alastair Redman, policy lead for business and regeneration, said: ‘The last 18 months have been very challenging for our business community and we want to do everything we can to help by encouraging people across Argyll and Bute to shop locally.

‘I would encourage local businesses to find out more about the card and how it could help them.’

A report on the impact of the card and on-going costs will go to the council’s policy and resources committee in 2022 for consideration.

Lochgilphead’s retailers among those to benefit from gift card scheme. 51_a34ShopLocal01