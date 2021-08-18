Balliemore Cup semi-final draw

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

The draw for the Quarter-Final of the Alvance BA Balliemore Cup took place on Tuesday, August 17 at Alvance’s Lochaber Smelter.

The draw was conducted by Dougie Livingstone, Engineering Maintenance Manager, Alvance.

The semi-finals which are due to be played on August 28 will take place at a neutral venue which is to be decided by the Camanachd Association Competition Committee in due course.

The full draw is as follows:

Bute v Beauly

Skye v Inveraray

This year sees the fourth year of the partnership with Alvance Aluminium (formerly Liberty). Tom Uppington, Managing Director, Alvance Aluminium said: ‘Shinty is a vital part of community life in this part of Scotland and Alvance is proud to support the historic tournament.

‘Following another exciting cup draw, I look forward to seeing these talented teams compete for the final in September. I wish the best of luck to all involved.’

Derek Keir, CEO, Camanachd Association, said: ‘The excitement is palpable throughout the shinty world as we move deeper in the cup competitions and today’s Alvance Balliemore Cup draw has only added to the excitement.

‘Our thanks, as ever, go to Alvance for their support over the past four years for enabling us to deliver this national competition as well as employing many people in the shinty heartland, including last year’s winning captain, Arran MacPhee.’