Ardrishaig welcomes back open pairs

After a year of restrictions, Ardrishaig Bowling Club was able once again to host its annual open pairs competition on Saturday August 7.

Better than expected weather conditions greeted 15 pairs from a number of Argyll clubs as they took to the green to enjoy a fine day’s bowling.

Judging by the laughter both on and off the green everyone was glad to be back playing competitive bowls again, with both old and new faces present.

The club would like to thank Fiona MacLachlan, who sponsored the event, all who contributed and served the catering, and all the bowlers who took part.

After two close semi-finals over six ends, Donald Crawford and Archie MacVicar lost out to Scott Gargan and Roddy MacDonald, while Tommy McCrae and Fiona MacLachlan were only just beaten by Colin MacInnes and Rose MacVicar.

Despite the rain appearing just in time for the final, Scott and Roddy held their nerve and were worthy winners after defeating Colin and Rose over a further six ends.