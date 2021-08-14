Bid for charity chance to own stunning artwork

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Now is your chance to own a special piece of photographic art – and support a Mid Argyll charity into the bargain.

‘Castle in the Clouds’ is a stunning image of Edinburgh Castle taken during lockdown by Adam Bulley, the grandson of one of the people using MATV’s services. So pleased are they with the service that the family decided to donate a print of the stunning picture to raise money for the charity’s funds.

But this is no ordinary photograph. It was viewed by more than three million people after being posted on social media by Adam, who works as a photographer, photography guide, filmmaker, videographer and musician in Edinburgh.

Taken from Salisbury Crags in November 2020, the picture of Edinburgh Castle emerging from a blanket of haar was deemed the best image of the city captured during the pandemic and said to be the most popular shared by VisitScotland over the previous 18 months.

MATV is offering the print for sale by silent auction and Lochgilphead businesses have rallied round to help.

MATV transport co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy explained: ‘The Archway art gallery in Lochgilphead kindly framed it for us and Fergusons the butchers have generously let us use their window to display and place bids in their shop.

‘It is very good of local shops to support small charities like ours, especially at the moment.’

People will have the opportunity to bid until August 23 and a number of offers have already been submitted.

Catherine continued: ‘We are so grateful to the family for giving us this photograph. I had seen it online during lockdown and had admired it, not thinking Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers had a connection to the photographer.’

MATV helps adults who are unable to access public transport due to age, disabilities or condition in Mid Argyll and Tarbert to local and further afield medical appointments and for shopping or social events.

The charity has never been busier, with more than 6,000 miles travelled in July alone. Volunteer drivers are always needed across the region.

‘If anyone is interested in helping us in any way, they would be most welcome,’ added Catherine.

To submit your bid for Adam’s stunning photograph, you can either:

Place it, sealed, in the box in Fergusons butchers, Lochgilphead;

Send a direct message to Catherine Kennedy on the MATV Facebook page;

Telephone MATV on 01546 603564 between 9am and 5pm weekdays.

And remember, bidding closes on Monday August 23 – so don’t miss out.

[Caption to follow] no_a33MATVsilentauction01

The spectacular image of Edinburgh Castle, captured as it emerged from thick sea fog on a November evening. no_a33MATVsilentauction05